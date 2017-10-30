Cattle rearing methods must change to avert Fulani clashes – Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, says until Ghana reconsiders the methods used in rearing cattle, the constant reports of deadly clashes between nomadic herdsmen and local residents will not stop.

He wants assembly members at the local level, to consider enacting by-laws which would be a guide to cattle rearing in communities.

According to him, such by-laws when adhered to, will go a long way to avert further clashes between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and community members.

He made the remark following reprisal attacks between herdsmen and some community members at Dwibease and Wheewhee in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, which has left to the death of people.

Hundreds of residents have also fled to nearby villages to stay with family and friends, for fear of being caught up in the attacks.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, the Minister, said there is the need to change the method of cattle rearing in Ghana.

“Cattle rearing has now become a big business in Ghana, and all manner of people are all getting into it. Chiefs, assembly men and others, are all gettin into the trade in Ghana. On several occasions in Ghana, some governments have tried to use the radical way – Operation cow leg, one, two or three – how many times didn’t we have Operation cow leg? In Kufuor’s time it was there as well as Atta Mills’ time.”

“I as a person, until about 1970, I hadn’t even seen a cattle before. But now cattle are everywhere, even if you come to the environs of RCC, you will see cattle. So the method we are using to breed and rear cattle in this country is primitive, and we need to change, otherwise we will continue to have these altercations,” he added.

This is not the first time such clashes have occurred in the country.

Agogo in the Ashanti Region was in the news within the first and second quarter of 2016, after they claimed that the Fulani herdsmen had destroyed their farms and killed some of their relatives.

They subsequently placed a ban on political activities to compel government to drive away the herdsmen from the area.

By: Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana