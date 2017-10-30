8 dead, residents flee after Fulani, farmers clash in Kwahu

File photo

Over 100 people have been displaced in some parts of the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region following separate reprisal attacks between Fulani Herdsmen and some community members at Dwibease and Wheewhee communities.

So far, eight persons have been reported dead, according to police. Among the dead are five Fulanis and three local residents.

It was initially thought that nine persons had died.

This situation has led to hundreds of residents fleeing from the town to nearby villages to stay with family and friends for the fear of being caught up in the attacks.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who disclosed this to Citi News said arrests were yet to be made.

“So far, 8 bodies have been retrieved from farms at Dwebease and Wheewhee and deposited at the Atibie Government Hospital, and this is as a result of separate reprisal attacks between Fulani herdsmen and the local residents… The deaths normally occur at night in the farms and the bodies are spotted in the daytime.”

He added that “reasons for the killings are yet to be known, but with the history between Fulani and residents in Kwahu, it can be linked to the destruction of farmlands by cattle.”

Police in control

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh assured the residents of their safety as the police speeds up their investigations.

The Director-General of Police, Operations, George Dampare, has already been on the ground with the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Samuel Afeku “to assess the situation on the ground.”

“Meanwhile, some residents who fled the area to nearby villages have started returning, while others who are still in fear continue to stay with relatives in other towns,” ASP Tetteh added.

Wounded boy sparked tensions

The Assembly member for the Hweehwee electoral area in the Kwahu East District, Solomon Aboagye, narrated to Citi News that the tensions sparked when a boy was killed around a health centere at Dwerebeafe.

“In retaliation, three of the Fulanis were also killed at Aboyan. Two of the natives went to the farm and did not return. I asked some people to search for them and unfortunately, they found them dead,” he said.

He noted that the people are farmers and are still at the mercy of attacks because “when they go to the bush, that is where the fear is… the police cannot go to individual farms [to protect them].”

The bodies of the dead have been deposited at the Kwahu Government Hospital’s mortuary at Atibie awaiting autopsy.

By: Naa Kwarmah Siaw Marfo & Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana