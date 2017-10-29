V/R: Man, 30, remanded for allegedly defiling a 5-yr old

Hope Tublu was said to have forcefully had sex with his neighbor's granddaughter

A 30-year-old man has been remanded for allegedly defiling a five-old girl in Dekpor-Horme near Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

The suspect, Hope Tublu, was said to have forcefully had sex with his neighbour’s granddaughter after luring her to his room to watch movies a fortnight ago.

According to the Police, the suspect, after the alleged act, ushered the victim out of his room and warned her not to divulge the defilement to anyone or risk dying.

The victim was alone and bleeding when she was met by a middle-aged woman, who saw her struggling to walk on the way to Dekpor Basic School.

The said woman noticed the blood stains on her and semen in her panties, and after interrogations, the victim confirmed she was defiled.

Examination conducted on the victim by the medical officers at IHDN Mission Hospital at Weta revealed abrasions and sores in her vagina. Laboratory tests conducted disclosed that she had contracted a urinary tract infection as a result of the forcible sex.

The suspect, a barber and a Commercial Motor-Rider, who had recently been involved in a motor accident, pleaded for time to nurse his leg injuries but was denied bail per the nature of the offense.

He has since been remanded pending final investigations and subsequent court appearances.

The Dekpor incident comes to the fore in the heat of the public outcry over the alleged defilement of a four-year-old girl in Assin Dadientem that recently occurred in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Police Command has taken control of that case but no arrests have been made.

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana