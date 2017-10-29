Mobile Money ticket payment causes ‘confusion’ at FA Cup final

Fans hoping to secure tickets to watch the MTN FA Cup final between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko are facing early frustration at the gates after being told the only means of paying for a ticket is through MTN Mobile Money.

As gates opened at 10:01 am this morning, fans who were already hanging around the stadium began to queue in excitement. But that soon turned into frustration as some either did not have MTN mobile money accounts or did not readily find mobile money venders to top up their accounts to enable them make payments.

This arrangement has also slowed down the process of ticket sales as it takes a longer period to complete a mobile money transaction.

Some fans who spoke to Citi Sports urged the organizers to consider accepting cash payments to speed up the process.

“I think they should take cash because some of us don’t use mobile money,” one frustrated fan said.

“I don’t even use MTN so what should people like me do?. I think the organizers should do something about it,” another urged.

The MTN FA Cup final will kick off at 15:00GMT and will be preceded by a fanfare of activities including a performance by Tamale-based top artist Fancy Gadam.

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana