Koo Ntakra unveils tracklist for ‘KOK’ album

Rapper Koo Ntakra has officially released to the public, the full track list of his yet-to-be-released second studio album titled ‘KOK’.

The recently crowned Eastern Music Awards’ Rapper and Artiste of the Year on Friday night made the full track list of the ‘KOK’ album public during a media listening session.

He took the media through all the seventeen (17) songs, giving full insight into the concept, idea, production and what his thoughts are of each and every song on the album.

‘KOK’ meaning ‘King of Kofcity’ is an enviable niche which the artist has created for his brand through his hard work, determination and zeal to hoist the flag of music from the Eastern part of Ghana higher at all cost, especially Koforidua and Akwapem mountains, and has become widely accepted by many in the Ghanaian music circles, thus the title for this album project.

The 17-track album varies in genre, from Hip-hop/Rap, Afro Beat to Pop, and features artistes including; Edem, D-Cryme, Choirmaster, Efi January (RnM fame), Cano Z, Yaa Pono and D.I from Nigeria amongst other upcoming artistes.

According to management of the artiste, the ‘KOK’ Album will be officially out doored to the public on November 4th at Dadi’s Bar in Koforidua, where hardcopies and other album merchandise will be sold.

The album will be available exclusively on aftown.com from November 6th 2017 for digital purchase and stream, then will be later sold worldwide on all digital music stores.

Koo Ntakra’s ‘KOK’ album is executively produced by himself together with Qhola Beatz and Gulfcoast Entertainment and will be digitally distributed by aftown music and Ignite Creatives.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana