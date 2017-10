Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players paid the biggest tribute to the people of the north by walking out onto the Tamale Sports stadium clad in beautifully colourful smock attires.

The smock, also known as “fugu” in the local parlance, is a signature cloth worn by the people of the north.

Both sets of players walked out onto the stadium amidst loud cheers, as they took a lap around the stadium to appreciate the cheering fans.

–

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana