FA Cup Final: Atmosphere heats up ahead of Phobia-Fabulous clash

Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:35 pm

The atmosphere is gradually building up inside the Tamale Stadium for the MTN FA Cup final, between Accra Hearts of Oak, and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Fans of both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, who have found their way into the stadium, are getting their voices heard as they sing to their clubs’ famous songs.

Earlier, there was a curtain raiser women’s football match played between Lepo Ladies and Northern Ladies with Lepo Ladies triumphing 2-0.

The MTN FA Cup final will kick off at 15:00GMT, and will be preceded by a fanfare of activities including a performance by Tamale-based top artist Fancy Gadam.

Prior to the game, fans hoping to secure tickets to watch the MTN FA Cup final faced early frustration at the gates, after being told the only means of paying for a ticket is through MTN Mobile Money.

When the gates opened at 10:01 on Sunday morning, fans who were already hanging around the stadium began to queue in excitement.

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana

