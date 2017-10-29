A/R: 2 suspected robbers with AK 47 arrested

File photo

Police in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, October 28, arrested two suspected robbers who had in their possession an AK 47 rifle, with 55 rounds of ammunition.

The two, Abdulai Mahama and Owusu Sekyere, were intercepted by police at Dominanse, whilst they were on board a white Toyota Corolla and driving from Obuasi to Kumasi.

The two are reported to have offered to bribe the officers with Ghc 3,000, which they declined.

They were subsequently arrested and sent to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters.

A further search conducted on the vehicle led to the retrieval of Ghc2,000, and one Samsung tablet phone, with two empty locally made pistol magazines.

Meanwhile, the Ghc 3,000, together with the Ghc2,000 totalling GHc 5,000, the phone, the AK 47 rifle with the 55 round of ammunition, and the vehicle together with the two suspects, have been handed over to the Anti-Robbery Unit for further investigations.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana