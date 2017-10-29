9 dead after Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash

File photo

Nine persons have been reported dead at Dwerebeafe, Aboyan and Mpeamu in the Kwahu East District, following clashes between Fulani herdsmen and some Kwahu farmers.

A farmer and a 12-year-old boy, are currently on admission at the Kwahu Government Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The bodies of the dead have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary at Atibie for autopsy.

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, disclosed this when he addressed an emergency meeting of the Kwahu East District Assembly.

He said there had been series of meetings and consultations between the chiefs, cattle owners, security personnel and the Fulani herdsmen, to find a solution to the conflict between the factions but to no avail.

He therefore advised the cattle owners to send their cattle to the fodder Banks in the Afram Plains, to ensure peace in the area.

The MP, who is also a Minister of State in-charge of National Security, said police re-enforcement has been sent there to support the local security personnel to maintain law and order in the various communities.

According to Mr. Solomon Aboagye, the Assembly Member for the Hwehwee Electoral Area, he had a telephone call three days ago from Mpeam near Hweehwee that the two brothers failed to return from their farms that day, and urged the youth in the village to organise a search party to look for them the following day.

He said the youth went to their farm and found their bodies in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds, and later informed the police who went with them to convey the bodies to the Kwahu Government Hospital at Attibie.

Source: GNA