Literacy Challenge grand finale today; Ghc10,000 at stake

The ten finalists of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge, will today [Saturday], battle it out in the grand finale quiz competition for the ultimate prize money of Ghc10, 000.

The quiz competition, which comes off at the plush Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra, will be live on Citi FM’s Facebook page at 10:00am.

Programmes Manager at Citi FM, Jessica Opare Saforo, says the quiz will be replayed on Citi FM at a yet-to-be announced date.

She also noted that, the first and second runners-up, will receive Ghc5, 000 and Ghc3, 000 respectively, whilst the overall winner takes home Ghc10, 000.

All the winners will also receive medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

The quiz, to be moderated by educationist Madam Yaba Haffar, will cover three main areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied Knowledge.

About the Quiz Mistress

Yaba Haffar is an education consultant dedicated to promoting quality and equitable education to all children in Ghana.

She previously worked at Teach For Ghana as the Director for Public and Private Support, and at Vital Voices Global Partnership, an international women’s leadership organization founded by Hillary Clinton.

She has a master’s degree in International Education Policy from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Mount Holyoke College.

Yaba is also a proud alumna of North Ridge Lyceum, Faith Montessori School and Achimota School.

About the Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.

It is a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

The challenge is also aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students, while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

Camping activities

The contestants had been camped at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra, in preparation for today’s grand finale, and had been taken through series of fun-packed and educational events in and outside the hotel.

On Day One of the camping on Thursday, they were treated to an amazing experience at the Silver Bird Cinema in Accra, and aside having the opportunity to interact with owners of the facility, they had a feel of the cinema after watching the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie.

Mrs. Funmi Onuma, Country Manager, Silverbird Group, also took them through the importance and power of reading.

Day one of the camping started with a tour of Citi FM, where the finalists interacted with staff and management of the station, and were afforded the opportunity to understand the workings of the station.

The second activity was the coaching and mentoring session, where the Director of News Programming, at Citi FM, who doubles as the Host the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, took them through some soft skills for life, which they are not taught in school.

Michael Ohene-Effah, founder of the Leadership Farm, prepared them for the quiz on Saturday, and taught them how to become great leaders in future by building self-confidence.

Madam Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director of the Young Educators Foundation, the organization that organizes the National Spelling Bee competition, also took the kids through series of exercises that will improve their vocabulary and grammar.

The activities also included an industry tour of Olam, producers of Milky Magic biscuits and various milk products.

The journey so far

The Literacy Challenge was launched on July 19, 2017, for JHS students in Ghana to write and suggest to the president how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

After the entries were submitted, external examiners marked the scripts and selected the top 50 who went to the British Council to write the aptitude test.

The ten finalists are those who scored highest in Level II [an aptitude test], that was organized on Saturday [October 21] at the British Council in Accra.

The contestants, who made it to Level II to write the test for 50 students on Saturday, came from various parts of the country.

Prior to the test, all 50 students received 500 cedis each, a certificate and a medal for making it to level II of the contest.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by BIC Pen, Milky Magic Biscuit, Cowbell and Slydepay.

Below is the list of the 10 finalists:

1. Krystyn Naa Adoley Bruce, Christ the King Int. School, Greater Accra

2. Lloyd Akresi, Acropolis Maranatha Academy, Greater Accra

3. Nyameye A.A. Obeng-Akuamoah, Kay-Billie-Klaer Int. School, Greater Accra

4. Maame Safoa Quashie, Yahweh Int. School, Greater Accra

5. Nicole Chinery, Sap’s School, Greater Accra

6. Hawa Haruna Attah, Unique Child School, Greater Accra

7. Patience Thompson, Unique Child School, Greater Accra

8. Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime, Ringway Estate Basic School, Greater Accra

9. Aaron Armah Ashitey, Sap’s School,Greater Accra

10. Konlan Isaac, Don-Ibu Int. School, Wa, Upper West Region

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana