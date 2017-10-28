Karaga NPP Chair, 4 others granted bail

The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Karaga Constituency Chairman, Taahiru Zakaria, and other fours who were detained by the Northern Regional police command, have been granted a police inquiry bail.

They were arrested after an official complaint filed by the under-fire Karaga District Chief Executive, Alhassan Yabdow, who was chased out of his office by some rampaging NPP youth.

They were arrested four hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo reiterated the need for the law enforcement agencies to crack the whip on law breakers regardless of their political affiliation.

The constituency Chairman, Tahiru Yakubu, told Citi News that they are to report to the regional police command on Monday 30, October, 2017.

He commended the NPP regional leadership for their quick intervention in the case, and called for calm among party youth particularly his supporters who got infuriated by the DCE’s actions.

There is heavy security deployment in Karaga and its environs to forestall any renewed hostilities there.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana