I’m still part of 4×4 – Captain Planet

Hiplife musician Captain Planet has told Citi Showbiz in an exclusive interview that he has not broken away from the 4×4 music trio as has been recently speculated.

According to him, the rumour circulating that the group has collapsed after the release of his latest hit song, is not true.

“People are asking if I have left 4×4. But I am still with them. The group is still intact and people should expect more songs from 4×4 and more singles from Captain Planet,” he said.

Recently, it was reported that the foundation of the group was wobbly and that a possible break up was imminent.

Captain Planet whose latest ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ is gaining rotation on most radio stations had earlier released several solo projects like ‘The Good Bad Girl,’ ‘Sangbelegbe’ and ‘No New Friends.’

Talking about the motivation behind his latest banger ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl,’ he said he composed the song from conversations that go on in our environment.

“I heard a lot of stories from friends and what we call barbers-shop stories and those from movies and this is a story everything girl or guy can relate to,” he said.

When asked if he had had a personal experience before he said “yes, I have snatched people’s girlfriends from them before and people have also taken my girl before but I couldn’t say it because I feared my friends would laugh at me,” he quipped.

Captain Planet’s latest hit ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ which features Kofi Kinaata talks about how painful it when one’s girlfriend is snatched from him and how enjoyable it is when someone takes another person’s girlfriend.

Less than a month after its released ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ has become an anthem among music lovers.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana