Hazard strikes as Chelsea win at Bournemouth

A goal from Eden Hazard early in the second half was enough to give Chelsea victory over Bournemouth and move them into fourth in the Premier League.

The Belgian hit a firm shot past Asmir Begovic at the Cherries goalkeeper’s near post after defender Simon Francis failed to cut out a ball over the top.

Begovic had pulled off a fine save in the first half to deny Alvaro Morata, who also found the net only to see Cesar Azpilicueta flagged for offside.

The hosts failed to manage a shot on target until Steve Cook’s effort in the 92nd minute and remain one place off the foot of the table.

–

Source: BBC