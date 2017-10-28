FA Cup Final: ‘Hearts of Oak are favourites’ – Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has told Citi Sports that Accra Hearts of Oak will go into the FA Cup final against his former side on Sunday as favorites.

Hearts of Oak finished 3rd in this season’s Ghana Premier League; 2 places above Kotoko who finished 5th.

Bekoe said while Kotoko and Hearts of Oak matches are largely unpredictable, the Phobians will go into the tie the stronger of the two sides.

“Hearts of Oak has picked up since the start of the second round. Looking at their form guide, I think they’re on top [compared to Kotoko]. So looking at it from a spectator’s point of view, Hearts are favorites,” he said.

The 2008 Ghana Premier League top scorer was however quick to add that top form can count for nothing in games involving the two traditional rivals.

“But when it comes to this match, it’s not about your form; anything can happen,” he added.

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are meeting in the FA Cup final for the first time since 1990, when the Porcupine Warriors emerged victorious via a 4-2 scoreline but were later stripped off the title for fielding an unqualified player.

–

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana