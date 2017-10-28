EPL on Citi: Wins for Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, Ayew on target at Palace

There were five games to follow Manchester United’s win over Tottenham earlier in the afternoon and talkSPORT.com has the latest results from the Premier League.

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

Aaron Ramsey scored the winner – his 50th goal in all competitions for Arsenal – as the Gunners fought back after going a goal down to seal a 2-1 victory over Swansea at the Emirates.

Sam Clucas gave the Swans a 1-0 lead at half-time, before Sead Kolasinac and Ramsey responded to move the north London outfit into the top four.

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

If one player is going to save Palace from relegation this season, it’s Wilfried Zaha. With almost the last kick of the game, deep into injury time, the winger scored to add a hugely valuable point to the Eagles’ board.

West Ham had gone into the dressing two goals up through Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew, but Luka Milivojević gave the home side hope from the penalty spot, before Zaha rocked Selhurst Park in the 97th minute.

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield stood firm in a first half that saw Mohamed Salah have a penalty saved, but Liverpool’s attacking quality took over in the second period.

Daniel Sturridge grabbed the first of the game soon after the break, before Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the victory for the Reds and a rare clean sheet win.

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

A Darren Fletcher volley sealed Stoke’s first win away from home of the season, as the pressure eased somewhat on Mark Hughes in a stormy contest at Vicarage Road.

Fletcher scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute, as the Potters moved away from the drop zone. The Hornets simply ran out of ideas, leaving Marco Silva with plenty to dissect.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise, this was a comfortable, deserved victory for City at the Hawthorns.

Pep Guardiola’s side were punished for two errors at the back by Jay Rodriguez and Matt Phillips in each half, but goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling further confirmed the title leader’s class.

Source: Talksport