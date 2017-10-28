England fight back against Spain to win U17 World Cup

England produced a sensational performance to come from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.

The Three Lions had never gone beyond the quarter-finals in the tournament before but emulated England U20s who won their World Cup in June.

The margin of victory did not flatter Steve Cooper’s side, who were superb throughout and could consider themselves unlucky to fall behind to a double from Barcelona forward Sergio Gomez.

Heads did not drop, and from the moment Morgan Gibbs White added to Rhian Brewster’s eighth goal of the tournament to equalise, England looked the most likely to go on and win.

Phil Foden, an outstanding talent form Manchester City and the man of the match, stole in at the back post to put England ahead, and slotted in the fifth late on with a neat shot.

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi also got on the scoresheet, prodding home the fourth from close range, as England avenged Spain’s victory in the European Championship final back in May.

Who starred?

The stereotypical roles of the two nations were reversed, as England bossed possession and Spain looked to hit on the counter, a tactic that worked as Gomes twice profited from half-cleared balls inside the area.

Those goals were two of just five Spanish efforts on target though, while England had 25 shots on goal, 11 of which found the target.

Liverpool striker Brewster secured the tournament’s golden boot with the goal that put the game back within reach but it was the players just behind him who really stood out.

In player of the tournament Foden and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, this England side had the players to seriously hurt Spain, almost at will in the second half.

Right-back Steven Sessegnon also impressed, setting up the first two goals with powerful overlapping runs, while another major player, Jadon Sancho, was not involved at all after being recalled by new club Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has already made his Bundesliga debut. How long until we see some of this squad playing in the Premier League? Foden, for example, was told by his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that he would have played in the League Cup had he not gone to India.

Source: BBC