Citi FM commended for #TheLiteracyChallenge

Former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Ahetor Tsegah

A former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Ahetor Tsegah, has commended Citi FM for The Literacy Challenge initiative.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Grand Finale, Mr. Tsegah, considered the mentorship and training session the 10 finalists were taken through as part of the entire journey of “an interesting encounter”.

“… simple straight-forward tricky smart questions, quizzes, thinking on your feet, exhibiting smart responses and ensuring that you are able to quickly respond to issues at the right and appropriate time. I think ladies and gentlemen, the people we want to say a special thank you to the teachers and parents of all the 2,000 parents who took time to participate in this competition,” he said.

“A special thank you to Citi FM and to all the sponsors who have provided the ‘vim’ for Citi FM to contribute to provide the support that they will always be giving the education system and the general education of our children. I wish all our 10 victorious candidates the best in this interesting encounter,” he added.

He also urged parents of the participants to encourage other parents whose wards qualify, to participate in subsequent events to broaden the horizon of their children.

“Parents, you are a real shining example to other parents who we want to encourage to take a special interest in the education of their children. Today, we’re having a real challenge in the progress of our children because many parents do not find time to help and support their young ones. We want you, parents here to be the mentors for other parents and encourage other parents to spend more time on their children. I also want to say a special thank you to our teachers in the background who are always running the show and we don’t see them but they make things happen,” he said.

His commendation follows the three-tier competition which saw over 2,000 junior high school pupils send in letters addressed to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting effective measures of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The entries were then shortlisted to 50, after which only 10 were further selected based on the results of an aptitude test the shortlisted 50 took.

Charles Ahetor Tsegah was speaking at the Grand Finale currently underway at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra where the ‘top ten’ are battling it out for the ultimate prize of GH¢ 10,000 in cash.

The quiz, to be moderated by educationist Madam Yaba Haffar, will cover three main areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied Knowledge.

The first and second runners-up will also receive Ghc5, 000 and Ghc3, 000 respectively. The top three will also receive medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

The grand finale, which is live on Citi FM’s Facebook page, marks the end of a three-month-long process that began on July 19, 201, for JHS students in Ghana to write and suggest to the President how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The Literacy Challenge seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students. The challenge is also aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by BIC Pen, Milky Magic Biscuit, Cowbell and Slydepay

Below is the list of the 10 finalists:

1.Krystyn Naa Adoley Bruce, Christ the King Int. School, Greater Accra

2.Lloyd Akresi, Acropolis Maranatha Academy, Greater Accra

3.Nyameye A.A. Obeng-Akuamoah, Kay-Billie-Klaer Int. School, Greater Accra

4. Maame Safoa Quashie, Yahweh Int. School, Greater Accra

5. Nicole Chinery, Sap’s School, Greater Accra

6. Hawa Haruna Attah, Unique Child School, Greater Accra

7. Patience Thompson, Unique Child School, Greater Accra

8. Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime, Ringway Estate Basic School, Greater Accra

9. Aaron Armah Ashitey, Sap’s School, Greater Accra

10. Konlan Isaac, Don-Ibu Int. School, Wa, Upper West Region

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana