Christ the King’s Krystyn Bruce wins Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge

A female student from the Christ the King International School in Accra, Krystyn Naa Adoley Bruce, has emerged the overall winner of Citi FM’s 2017 Literacy Challenge held today [Saturday].

She beat competition from nine other contestants in the competition quiz competition to win the ultimate prize of GHc10, 000.

The quiz, moderated by educationist Madam Yaba Haffar, covered three main areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied knowledge.

Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime from the Ringway Estate Basic School and Patience Thompson from the Unique Child School both in Accra emerged second and third respectively.

The first and second runners-up received GHc5,000 and GHc3,000 respectively; while all the winners received medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

The Literacy Challenge seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.

The challenge is also aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students, while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

The 2017 edition was a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, aiming to propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

The Literacy Challenge 2017 was sponsored by BIC Pen, Milky Magic Biscuit, Cowbell and Slydepay.

The journey so far

The journey began some four months ago where JHS students in Ghana, who were tasked to write a letter and suggest to the president how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Over 2000 entries were received and the number shortlisted to 50.

The 50 took part in the aptitude test and the number further sieved to 10 who were brought to Accra for a two-day literacy camp ahead of the grand finale which came off today, Saturday, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.

Camping activities

The contestants had been camped at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra, in preparation for today’s grand finale, and had been taken through series of fun-packed and educational events in and outside the hotel.

On Day One of the camping on Thursday, they were treated to an amazing experience at the Silver Bird Cinema in Accra, and aside having the opportunity to interact with owners of the facility, they had a feel of the cinema after watching the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie.

Mrs. Funmi Onuma, Country Manager, Silverbird Group, also took them through the importance and power of reading.

Day one of the camping started with a tour of Citi FM, where the finalists interacted with staff and management of the station, and were afforded the opportunity to understand the workings of the station.

The second activity was the coaching and mentoring session, where the Director of News Programming at Citi FM, who doubles as the Host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, took them through some soft skills for life, which they are not taught in school.

Michael Ohene-Effah, founder of the Leadership Farm, prepared them for the quiz on Saturday, and taught them how to become great leaders in future by building self-confidence.

Madam Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director of the Young Educators Foundation, the organization that organizes the National Spelling Bee competition, also took the kids through series of exercises that will improve their vocabulary and grammar.

The activities also included an industry tour of Olam, producers of Milky Magic biscuits and various milk products.

Below is the full ranking after the quiz competition in the grand finale:

Krystyn Naa Adoley Bruce, Christ the King Int. School, Greater Accra Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime, Ringway Estate Basic School, Greater Accra Patience Thompson, Unique Child School, Greater Accra Nyameye A.A. Obeng-Akuamoah, Kay-Billie-Klaer Int. School, Greater Accra Lloyd Akresi, Acropolis Maranatha Academy, Greater Accra Nicole Chinery, Sap’s School, Greater Accra Konlan Isaac, Don-Ibu Int. School, Wa, Upper West Region Maame Safoa Quashie, Yahweh Int. School, Greater Accra Hawa Haruna Attah, Unique Child School, Greater Accra & Aaron Armah Ashitey, Sap’s School, Greater Accra

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana