26 Togolese arrested for illegal protest in Accra

File photo

Twenty Six Togolese nationals are in the grips of the Accra Regional Command for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration over the political situation in their country.

According to the Accra Regional Police Operations Officer, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, about 300 Togolese had to be dispersed lawfully at the Kawukudi Park because their intended action was in clear breach of Ghana’s public order act.

This is the second occasion in recent times that Togolese in Ghana have tried demonstrating in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits.

Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori told Citi News that, there was “the need for them to sit down and discuss possible routes and also security matters dear to the good people.”

But since this did not happen, he said the police “used every legitimate means to disperse them.”

“We’ve arrested 26 of them and they are in lawful custody as I speak to you. We’ve also seized some of their motorbikes and we are investigating.”

Togolese crisis

In Togo, a coalition of 14 opposition parties wants among other things, a return to constitutional term limits for the Presidency, and also for President Faure Gnassingbe to step down.

Gnassingbe has won three elections since taking power in 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

Over 15 people have been killed and scores injured in anti-government protests in Togo that have seen hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country.

Three new street marches have been announced for November 7, 8 and 9, despite the Togolese government’s ban on weekday protests.

By: Duke Opoku Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana