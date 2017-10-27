World Vision refurbishes birth and death registry in Upper East

World Vision International in Ghana (WVG), in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund, (UNICEF), has refurbished the Upper East Regional Births and Deaths Registry, with automated equipment and office furniture to attain full registration coverage of infants.

The new registry will now address the agony of transporting huge quantities of birth registration forms to either Tamale or Accra for processing and printing of certificates, resulting in low coverage, to bring a sigh of relief to service providers and parents.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new regional registry in Bolgatanga, National Director of WVG, Dickens Thunde, said the new structure will not only aid in registering every birth in the region, but also issue out instant birth certificates to children.

Underscoring the importance of birth certificates in accessing services and legal protection from violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect, Mr.Thunde said, they appealed to government to waive fees for late registration to achieve universal birth registration coverage.

He called on government to ensure universal free birth registration by implementing innovative systems including mobile technology in all districts across the country.

Upper East Regional Director of Births and Deaths Registry, Issifu Damba, said though they have been given a target of 36,670, the region between January and September 2017, registered 19,815 representing 72 percent.

He emphasized that, the new regional birth and deaths registry will ensure 100 percent birth registration coverage in the region.

The registry he said, will also rely on motorbikes to carryout outreach programs to register children.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Emelia Allan, bemoaned the stagnant birth registration rate of 65 percent in Ghana between 2009 and 2013.

“About four out of ten children are not registered at birth, and close to 15 percent of children registered below five years still do not own a birth certificate.”

Mrs. Alan said, UNICEF will continue to work with the Ministry of Local government and rural development, to strengthen capacities of officials of the births and deaths registry to attain full registration of infants in Ghana.

WVG in 2017, has invested GHc773, 898 in the birth and deaths registry across the country, in the provision of computers, furniture, motor bikes, automated equipment and the registration of 25,000 children births for free.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana