REGSEC to settle dispute over Ga Mantse installation

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council says it is in talks with feuding factions in the Ga Mashie chieftaincy dispute.

According to REGSEC, series of meetings will be held with heads of the various factions as part of measures to broker peace between the two groups.

Chaos erupted within Ga Mashie after one of the factions, the Abola Piam We, threatened to install a new Ga Mantse by close of this year, in response to the reported installation of another individual as the Ga Mantse.

Speaking to Citi News, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, said REGSEC will ensure peace is restored.

“We are going to talk about peace, so members of the Security Council will be meeting tomorrow [Saturday]. The problem is between the last group and the second group, but it is our responsibility to ensure that there is peace all the time…We have been working towards attaining peace in the Greater Accra Region. We have also advised them to go back to the law courts to resolve their issues.”

The confusion over who qualifies to be the Ga Mantse, has existed since the demise of Boni Nii Amugi II, in December 2004, which was followed by several people laying claim to the stool.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II became the fifth Ga Mantse to be installed since the death of Nii Amugi II.

According to Ga tradition, the kingship rotates among four royal houses, namely, Teiko Tsuru We, Amugi We, Abola Piam We and Tackie Kommey We.

The general consensus is that, it is the Abola Piam We’s turn to enstool a Ga Mantse.

Reverse Nii Adama Latse’s induction as Ga Mantse – Ga Traditional Council

Just last week, acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, who is also Otublohum Mantse, asked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to reverse the induction of Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse into its fold.

The Council says it has picked reports in sections of the media suggesting that Nii Adama Latse has been inducted into the House of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana