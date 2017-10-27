Petition to impeach me baseless – Musah Superior

Musah Superior

The Tamale Chief Executive, Iddrisu Musah, also known as Musah Superior, remains resolute despite receiving a petition for his impeachment from 31 members of the Assembly.

He described the petition as “flamboyantly outrageous and totally without basis,” but expressed intent to abide by due process in the matter.

The MCE, in a Facebook post, said he remained focused on overseeing the development of the Tamale metropolis.

I have just received a petition by some Assemblymen of TaMA to impeach me as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale. It is limbless, flamboyantly outrageous and totally without bases. I am focused on fixing the problems of my city and people. As a law abiding fellow, I will subject myself to laws of the land.

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has 60 Assembly members including 18 government appointees, and two MPs for Tamale South and Tamale Central.

Thus, the 31 members, can form a quorum to pass a vote of no confidence against the MCE.

The aggrieved Assembly Members in a letter to the Presiding Member, copied to the Coordinating Director and sighted by citifmonline.com, notified them of their resolution to pass a vote of no confidence against the MCE, explaining that they have lost confidence in him, hence the need for a general assembly meeting to initiate his removal from office.

The Assembly Members claim the MCE has been awarding contracts without due process, thus their moves to impeach him.

They further accused him of taking critical decisions without prior approval of the Assembly, and lying or withholding information from the Assembly members, and by extension from the people of Tamale.

They also alleged that he mismanages the Assembly’s meager resources, by appointing two personal assistants to himself, paying each of them Ghc1, 400 a month.

He is also accused of constituting and paying a 61-member non-functional Task-force which cost the Assembly GHc 9,150 a month.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana