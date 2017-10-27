More assurances; Nana Addo says vigilantes will be dealt with

President Akufo-Addo is still reiterating his position that the laws of the country will crack the whip on political party vigilante groups, in spite of the fact that the groups, mostly affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), continue to carry out lawless acts across the country.

Speaking at the 2017 Ngmayem Festival at Manya Krobo on Friday, President Akufo-Addo assured that the law will work without regard for partisan considerations.

“…I want to reiterate the commitment of our government to maintaining the peace and security in of our country. The application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”

“When you fall foul of the law, you will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, must ensure this is done,” he stated without any direct reference to or condemnation of any incident.

Attacks on police, DCE

President Akufo-Addo’s call comes in the wake of disturbances in Karaga and Sissala West, perpetrated by alleged NPP supporters, adding to 18 separate attacks reported by Citi News since the party came into office.

The incident at Karaga involved an attack on a police station, with protesting members freeing colleagues in custody, whilst the Sissala West incident involved an attack on the District Chief Executive.

Following such comments from the president, many have suggested that the government is only talking with little or no action when it comes to dealing with acts of vigilantism involving its supporters.

But the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, refuted these assertions, and retorted that the NPP did not condone such actions.

The weekend before the Delta Force incident, President Akufo-Addo, had called on the Asantehene and given assurances that the rule of law would prevail, amid the reports of post-election disturbances.

Ambrose Dery also defended the lenient GHc1,800 fine slapped on each of the 13 members of pro-NPP group, Delta Force, who were hauled before a Kumasi court, after they raided the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and were captured on a video manhandling the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

During his vetting for the Interior Ministry portfolio, Ambrose Dery was hesitant to call for the disbandment of vigilante groups with ties to political parties.

He said he was instead in favour of de-linking individual offenses from partisan considerations, because in his view, there should be no group liability for criminal offenses committed by individuals.

Ahead of the 2016 elections, the then Minister for Interior, Prosper Douglas Bani, ordered the Ghana Police Service to disband all security and vigilante groups within political parties, arguing that the activities of such groups, threatens the stability of the country.

“All must be condemned and not be countenanced, however, handling of each complaint must be professionally pursued in that, you are a suspect, investigations conducted, rights are respected and people who deserve to be prosecuted will be prosecuted,” Ambrose Dery said at the time.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana