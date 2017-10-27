Karaga NPP Chair, 4 others arrested over police station raid

File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Karaga Constituency Chairman, Tahiru Zakaria, and four others have been arrested and detained at the Northern Regional Police Command.

The rest are the acting constituency Secretary, Abdulai Ziblim, the Nasara Coordinator, Osman Baba, an elder of the NPP, Nyab Mahamang, and the Research Officer, Abdul Karim S. Alhassan, who has been granted self-recognizance bail.

They were arrested after an official complaint was filed by the under-fire Karaga District Chief Executive, Alhassan Yabdow, who was chased out of his office in Karaga by some rampaging NPP youth.

The suspects are to assist the police in their investigations into the recent political upheaval in the Karaga constituency.

Their arrest came less than four hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo reiterated the need for law enforcement agencies to crack the whip on law breakers regardless of their political affiliation.

This latest development has heightened tensions in the area, as some NPP youth have stormed the chief’s palace to demand their immediate release.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence in Karaga and its environs to forestall any renewed hostilities there.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana