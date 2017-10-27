Heritage Bank staff promote healthy lifestyle with health walk

Management and staff of Heritage Bank Limited, embarked on a health walk over the weekend. The walk was held within the Airport environs to sensitize and encourage staff and the general public on the need to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The Managing Director, Patrick Fiscian, used this opportunity to congratulate the team for the dedication and enthusiasm with which they have carried out their various roles since the bank commenced operations earlier this year, and the many incremental strides achieved.

He mentioned that, the overwhelming number of staff who showed up on time is an indication of seriousness and dedication, which is a key ingredient in the culture of any organisation which seeks to attain world-class status.

He further encouraged staff to adopt healthy lifestyle practices such as walking and other simple exercises, to keep energized in this fast-paced working environment.

The walk began at the forecourt of the NCA Tower, Airport city, where the Bank’s Head office is situated, and proceeded through Elwak, 37 Military Hospital, and other principal streets of the surrounding business enclave.

The exercise was replicated in Kumasi, where staff of the Bank also embarked on a health walk on the same day.

The Head of Retail Banking, Mark Achiampong, joined the Kumasi team which was accompanied by a brass-band through principal streets of the Adum business hub.

Heritage Bank Limited, currently has four branches; Airport City, East Legon, Suame-Magazine and Adum.

Four other branches; Dzorwulu, Tema, Abossey Okai and Nima are slated to be opened in the coming months.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana