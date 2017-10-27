Asokore Mampong Assembly pledges to empower youth

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly (AMMA), in the Ashanti Region, has pledged an effective partnership with the Business Advisory Center (BAC), to equip the youth with requisite skills and support them with seed capital to set up businesses.

This according to the Assembly will boost the socio-economic activities of the municipality, and reduce the rising unemployment amongst the youth.

Chief Executive of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, said this at a ceremony to graduate 112 youth who were taken through a five-day skills training in soap making, batik tie and dye production, leather works, baking and confectionery making.

He said the Assembly will soon role out similar skills enhancement programs to train the youth in mobile phone repairs, tailoring, hair dressing and many others.

He indicated that, the development of the youth within the municipality was key to the Assembly, and efforts are underway to provide the needed support to help the youth contribute their quota to national development.

Alhaji Seidu also announced that the Assembly will set up a Vocational Training Center which will be equipped with the needed facilities by the Rural Enterprises Programme to train women, the vulnerable, the disabled and the entire youth within the municipality.

“I have special interest in BAC, and with the Management of Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, we will continue to support the BAC in its quest to develop and promote enterprises as well as our youth in the Municipality.”

The Chief Executive advised the youth to work hard, and take advantage of opportunities the Assembly was providing for them.

He further said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration was also focused in enhancing the skills and capacities of Ghanaian youth to improve their lives.

Head of Business Advisory Centre (BAC) at the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly (AMMA), Agyapong Aikins, mentioned that the training cost GHC 18,000 with the Rural Enterprise absorbing Ghc 13,580, and the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly contributing Ghc 4,420.

Out of the 112 participants, 18 were men and the rest women.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana