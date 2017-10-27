ACP Addo-Danquah promoted again to rank of DCOP

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, acting Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service, has received her second promotion in the space of 10-days as she is set to assume the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

The promotion is to takes effect from November 1, 2017, according to Citi News sources.

ACP Addo-Danquah was recently elevated to act as Director General of the CID, shortly after accusations by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, that she tried to cover-up the corruption allegation against President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, during a police probe.

Her promotion to the position of acting Director General of the CID, was criticized by sections of the public in light of her connection the scandal which some say compromised the credibility of the CID.

In an audio said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah, the CID boss was heard advising the A-Plus to withdraw his allegations against New Patriotic Party members because he was a member of the same party.

Her conduct was deemed inappropriate and unprofessional, as she indeed admitted to speaking unofficially with A-Plus.

She, however, alleged that, the conversation put out in the public domain was doctored by A-Plus to malign her.

Her predecessor at the CID, Bright Oduro, who was asked to proceed on leave a few months to his retirement, cried foul and accused the police hierarchy of unfair treatment.

ACP Addo-Danquah was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, and has worked as the administrator at the Police Hospital, headed the Commercial Crime Unit of the CID, served as commandant of the Ghana Police Staff Command College, and she is also credited with giving life to the formerly defunct CID Training School.

