Tolon district finally gets DCE

The Tolon district in the Northern Region, now has a substantive District Chief Executive (DCE), in the person of Balchisu Yakubu.

She was on Wednesday confirmed by 33 out of 34 assembly members who voted in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Until her appointment, the area had been without a DCE following the Tolon Regent, Retired Major Sulemana Abubakari, and his people’s rejection of the first DCE nominee, Hajia Amama Shaibu.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, commended the assembly members for accepting the President’s choice of DCE.

Salifu Saeed said despite the late confirmation of the DCE nominee, the district will be well catered for.

He implored the chiefs and residents of the area to give Balchisu Yakubu their maximum cooperation.

He also called for peaceful coexistence to ensure the smooth implementation of pro-poor programmes including the planting for food and jobs, one district-one factory and free Senior High School among others.

Salifu Saeed admonished all loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region, to exercise maximum restraint as steps are being taken to address their concerns.



The DCE, Balchisu Yakubu, promised to serve the interest of all, and appealed to the chiefs there to support her.

As a teacher, she said education will be her topmost priority to overturn students’ poor performance in the area.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana