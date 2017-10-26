Sissala West DCE locked up by angry NPP youth

File photo

Some rampaging youth believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West District in the Upper West Region, today [Thursday], stormed the precincts of the Assembly and locked up the District Chief Executive, Mohammed Bakor in his office.

They have accused the DCE of engaging in “divide and rule” tactics, and failing to address their concerns.

It took the intervention of the police to free the DCE.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Citi News, said the youth came around 11:30 on Thursday, “chanting that they don’t want him again and that there is smuggling in the district and all those things.”

“For now, the police commander is engaging with the party leaders and the DCE to see what has happened because the commander believes that the youth that went to the place did not inform him of their intention to demonstrate against the DCE.”

According to the eyewitness, police also believes that “some people in the party, like the executives, were the ones who led the youth to demonstrate against the DCE.”

This incident comes amid the widespread outcry against groups aligned to the NPP that have been taking the law into their hands.

In the most recent instance, NPP youth invaded a police station and freed party communicators who were in police custody at Karaga in the Nothern Region.

Also in Tamale, a group of NPP sympathizers calling themselves Burma Camp Youth, have locked up the Northern Regional office of the Ghana School Feeding programme for nearly a week now with no action from the police there.

The group’s Chairman, Mohammed Kamil, in a Citi News interview, accused the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, of hijacking the allocation exercise.

He posited that, she allocated five schools each to her cronies, and also designated them as monitors.

This, according to Mohammed Kamil, has created tension in the region, hence the group’s action.

By: Latif Mahama/citifmonline.com/Ghana