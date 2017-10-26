School feeding coordinators in Upper East praise Nana Addo

Regional and Zonal coordinators of the Ghana School Feeding programme(GSFP), have assured President Nana Akufo-Addo of their commitment to work assiduously and efficiently to improve on the quality of meals served under the school feeding programme across the country.

The coordinators, who lauded the president for exhibiting commitment to improve the welfare of women, say the programme is helping to reduce poverty among women particularly widows, who have been marginalized for far too long.

In a press statement issued by convener for the group, who doubles as the Upper East Regional Coordinator of the GSFP, Mrs. Georgina Ayamga, said the coordinators were poised to achieve the set objectives for the programme.

“The fact that all the ten regional and the sixty-eight zonal coordinators are women and majority of the over six thousand caterers and seventeen thousand cooks are also women, speaks volumes of government’s commitment to empower more women and increase participation in national development and decision making.”

“Some of us who are beneficiaries of the school feeding programme are widows who have to fend for themselves under the strenuous and challenging circumstances, but for this opportunity, our situation could have been worse”. Mrs. Ayamga stated.

She added that, the coordinators are collaborating with agric extension officers in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, to attain the objectives of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ to boost food security.

Mrs. Ayamga lauded the leadership of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba, in addressing issues confronting the programme, and pledged their support to ensure she succeeds.

Mrs. Ayamga also added that, sixteen days arrears owed caterers have been released for payment, adding that, government was working assiduously to settle every other arrears.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana