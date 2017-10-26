Police not cooperating on Maj. Mahama’s autopsy – Pathologist

The late Major Maxwell Mahama

The pathologist carrying out tests on the body of Major Maxwell Mahama, has blamed the police for the delay in issuing a report on the autopsy of the late military officer.

According to Dr. Adusei, he has been unable to finish his work because the police are not cooperating with him.

Dr. Adusei told the court today [Thursday], that since the body of the late military man was presented to him, his request of having the essential key police investigators in the case make themselves available for the pathology process to begin have not been met.

He further told the court that parts of the body of the deceased could not be traced.

His testimony follows a court order directing him to appear before it, to answer questions on why the pathology report is not ready as stated by the police.

The prosecutor, DSP George Amega, during the last hearing of the case, informed the judge that they have been chasing the report from the medical officer since investigations began without any success.

Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, was said to have been on his daily jogging route on May 29, 2017, some residents of the town attacked and lynched on suspicion of being an armed robber.

Over 50 suspects, some of whom had fled the town to other regions in the country, were later arrested in connection with the killing.

Twenty-five persons are currently facing prosecution for their role in the suspected murder of Major Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi. The suspects have been charged with murder.

The magistrate, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, adjourned the case to the 23rd of November 2017, where the report is expected to be presented following assurances from the pathologist and the police.

The late army officer was laid to rest on June 9, 2017, with full State and army honors.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana