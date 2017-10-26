I’ll abolish shift system in Ga South schools – MCE

The Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyani, says he will abolish the public school shift system in his municipality by 2020.

“When I came [into office], I found that almost 60% of the schools run the shift system. It is my vision to end the shift system or to abolish the shift system, and that’s the reason why I am putting up these school buildings to make sure we are able to solve that issue,’ he said.

He added that, “I have given myself a timeline that by 2020, I should be able to end the shift system in this municipality.”

He made this known during a sod cutting ceremony for a six unit classroom block at Kokrobite. The six unit classroom block is to complement the only existing school in the community.

This followed a sod cutting for the renovation of a six unit classroom block at the Domeabra Methodist Basic School.

Both projects are estimated at about GHC 700,000, and are expected to be completed in the next four months.

The shift system allows students to attend classes in turns . They normally attend classes in the morning or afternoon.

The MCE’s predecessor, Jerry Akwei Thompson, failed to deliver on a similar promise he made in 2014 after significant efforts were made in that regard.

By: Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana