IGP orders C/R Police to probe ‘defilement’ of 4-yr old

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu

The Central Region Police Command has taken over investigations into the alleged defilement of a four-year-old girl, at Assin Adadientem, following a directive from the Inspector General of Police.

Police in Assin Fosu are yet to arrest the supposed suspect, an 18-year old, more than a week after the parents of the alleged victim lodged a complaint.

“The investigation will focus on how to save the child, whether Police procedures were duly followed, and generally ensuring that justice is done,” a statement from the Police said.

A police clinical psychologist, who is attached to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Accra, has also been assigned to assist the process.

The police assured that, “any person found culpable of wrongdoing including Police officers, would be dealt with according to law.”

The four-year-old was allegedly defiled by an 18-year old suspect, and is said to have bled for three days, according to her parents.

Medical reports proving otherwise

But according to Accra-based Joy FM, a medical report from a doctor at the St. Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu into the alleged defilement, found the victim’s hymen intact, with no evidence of bleeding.

The vulva was however moist and looked inflamed. A screening for infection also turned out negative.

Dr. Bernard Brew who conducted the exams put the girl on anti-biotics and directed her parents to report to the police.

The chief in the area was reported to have declared the suspect innocent after a ruling from the gods, and was accused of impeding investigations into the incident.

This case of abuse has sparked outrage among the public, and prompted campaigns in support of the alleged victim from some individuals.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana