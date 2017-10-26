IGP calls for road-map to deal with cyber-related crimes

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has called for the design of a definite road-map in dealing with cyber-related crimes.

According to him, such issues were highly complex situations that need to be tackled effectively.

He said the rise in IT-facilitated crimes has become one of the challenges confronting adjudication of criminal offences especially when presenting evidence at the law courts for criminal prosecution.

Mr. Apeatu stated that, cyber-crime has not only become one of the commonest and prevalent crimes in Ghana, but also added that the role of computers and the internet are significant in criminal activities such as human trafficking, drug, terrorism, cross-border crimes and money laundering.

The IGP was speaking at the formal opening of the Digital Forensic Laboratory at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The facility will to equip the police force, other law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and businesses to deal with the menace of cyber-crime effectively.

The laboratory will also enable capacity building of the human resource in both the public and private institutions.

The Police Chief expressed concerns about the absence of “forensic-ready” IT infrastructure and systems at many institutions in Ghana, which will help identify and detect cyber-related issues when they occur.

He indicated that, cyber-related crimes have affected all sectors of the economy resulting in monetary loses and reputational damage to institutions that rely on some form of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in their day to day operations.

“Locally, the growth in the Information Technology sub-sector including the introduction of e-payment platforms and products, cashless systems, Mobile Money, e-learning, among others, has led to a significant rise in cyber-related threats.”

The inauguration of the Digital Forensic Laboratory coincided with this year’s National Cyber Security week on the theme “Securing Ghana’s Digital Journey”.

Ghana is one of the countries in the sub-regions with the finest cyber-crime legislation.

Specifically, the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772), is one of the legal instruments available to support investigations and prosecution of cyber-crime cases.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana