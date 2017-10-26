Fraudsters holding ‘fake recruitment’ for BabyJet airlines

Moments after President Nana Akufo-Addo announced on Thursday that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan had obtained a license to operate Baby Jet Airlines in the country, some fraudsters have the company which is yet to officially commence operations.

The fraudsters have begun posing as agents of the company, taking money from unsuspecting Ghanaians under the pretext of offering them employment in the company.

The Black Stars skipper in a tweet urged Ghanaians to be wary of the activities of the fraudsters.

He, however, asked persons seeking information about the business to contact his manager, Anim Addo.

Kindly ignore any social media page talking about recruitment 4 BBJ, its a scam, if you need info contact my team and @AnimSammy – Asamoah Gyan tweeted.



He also expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the support and described the acknowledgement by the president as a “call to hardwork”.

Thanks President @ NAkufoAddo, this is a call to work hard with my team to make the BBJ airline dream a reality soonest and create jobs.

President Akufo-Addo at the 2017 African Airshow at the Kotoka International Airport announced that government had given Asamoah Gyan license to operate the airline.

Reports suggest that the company will commence operations with cargo handling, before expanding subsequently to airlift travelers.

It is, however, unclear whether the Airline will be solely focused on domestic travels and cargo handling, or will operate within the sub-region or serve as an international airline.

The news comes after an announcement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that it is opening up Ghana’s local airline industry to attract more players and drive competition.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana