Confidence trickster cum fake lawyer arrested in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a self-styled lawyer who is said to have deceived many people in the region over the past 10 years.

He is reported to have duped unsuspecting residents to the tune of GHS 748,000.

The suspect, Michael Asante, 34, carries out hisacts under the pretext of securing his victims government contracts.

Other crimes

The suspect also poses as an agent to help enroll people into the security agencies, as well as getting admissions for people into tertiary institutions.

Michael Asante, who uses different names such as Michael Yaw Antwi Bosiako, was arrested by the regional police command on Tuesday, October 24, after he defrauded two contractors, promising to secure them contracts to build oil storage tanks for the Tema Oil Refinery.

The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Juliana Obeng, in briefing the media on the matter, urged victims who might have fallen prey to Michael Asante’s fraudulent activities, to report to the regional CID to assist in further investigations.

“Investigations conducted so far have revealed that suspect Michael Asante, parades himself as a law lecturer at KNUST, and other times as a law consultant. On other occasions, he presents himself to his unsuspecting clients as a travel consultant, and a senior state attorney at the AG’s office here in Kumasi,” she said.

She added that the suspect was arrested at Fumesua by a National Security operative, after the two contractors he had defrauded in April over the supposed oil storage facility construction at Tema, reported him.

The suspect, who admitted to taking money from the two victims has been remanded in Police custody, and is to reappear on 8th November, 2017.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana