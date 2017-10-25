We won’t publish Kwesi Botchwey’s report – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia displaying the report

It seems the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not ready to make public the supposed true findings made by the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee on why the party was defeated in the 2016 polls.

That is the position of the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who said its only meant for internal consumption.

“We’ve taken a position that Kwesi Botchwey’s report is meant for internal consumption, so it has not been published anywhere,” he said in an interview with Citi News‘ Umaru Sanda Amadu on Wednesday.

He made the remark on the back of some documents which some media houses have claimed to be a leaked report with findings from the Kwesi Botchwey committee.

The leadership of the NDC has been tight-lipped about the findings of the report, which was submitted in June 2017, after months of touring and holding consultative meetings with interest groups and individuals across the country.

However, some media outlets including the Daily Guide newspaper and Accra-based Joy FM in series of news stories, have made public what they claim to be some findings of the committee.

The publications, among others, have pointed to Stan Dogbe and Elvis Afyiie Ankrah as John Mahama’s undoing.

It also indicated that, the report had cited some officials at the Flagstaff House during Mahama’s tenure of shortchanging journalists by cutting down budgeted stipends for the presidential press corps and pocketing the rest.

But Asiedu Nketa in the interview rubbished the leaked report.

“…Any commentary that is being run or any alleged capturing of Botchwey’s report and serialization cannot represent any genuine document coming from NDC.”

When probed further on why the party has decided not to publish the report, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said “Nobody publishes a management advise in the media, it doesn’t happen anywhere. Those demanding for it are poor managers.”

“If you go and fabricate things and put them there hoping that the fabrication will force people to publish what the truth is, then you will be deceiving yourself. There is a party official position about how the report should be handled,” he stressed.

He also accused the NPP of using the report to divert attention from important national issues.

“I have also observed that it looks like the NPP government wants to use some fake Botchwey report to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the hardships that they are going through. So it’s like they are always using something purporting to be coming from the Botchwey’s report to divert attention of any major issue that seems to be indicting the government,” he added.

Mahama laughs off supposed Kwesi Botchwey report

Former President John Mahama, who was amused by the recent publications purporting to be from the committee’s report, also took to social media platform Twitter, to make a mockery of it.

“It appears ‘KB report has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing Gh…. In the event of crisis, open any page and quote. Lol,” he tweeted.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

