Tamale MCE hot; 31 Assembly members agree to vote him out

Some 31 members of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, have requested a general Assembly meeting in accordance with Order 17 (3) of the Standing Orders of District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies of Ghana, to enable them pass a vote of no confidence against the MCE, Iddrisu Musah, also known as Musah Superior.

The aggrieved Assembly Members in a letter to the Presiding Member, copied to the Coordinating Director and sighted by citifmonline.com, notified them of their resolution to pass a vote of no confidence against the MCE, explaining that they have lost confidence in him, hence the need for a general assembly meeting to initiate his removal from office.

The Assembly Members explained that, their reasons for the MCE’s removal, are that, he has been awarding contracts without due process, and also disregards and disrespects them.

They further accused him of taking critical decisions without prior approval of the Assembly, and lying or withholding information from the Assembly members, and by extension from the people of Tamale.

They also alleged that, he mismanages the Assembly’s meagre resources, by appointing two personal assistants to himself, paying each of them Ghc1, 400 a month.

He is also accused of constituting and paying a 61-member non-functional Task-force which cost the Assembly Ghc9, 150 a month.

When citifmonline.com contacted the Assembly members who appended their signatures to the resolution, majority of them confirmed the decision.

citifmonline.com sources at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly revealed that, the aggrieved members on Wednesday October 25, 2017, met and resolved not to back down their protest.

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has 60 Assembly members including 18 government appointees and two MPs for Tamale South and Tamale Central.

However, the two MPs are ex-officio members. In effect, the undersigned signatories of 31 members, can form a quorum to pass a vote of no confidence in the MCE.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana