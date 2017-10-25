NPP using ‘fake’ Botchwey report to divert attention – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being behind the use of a fake document purported to be the outcome of investigations into the causes of the NDC’s defeat by the Kwesi Botchwey committee.

He says the NPP is using these tactics to divert attention from the hardships Ghanaians are facing in the country.

According to him, such stories pop up in a section of the media anytime serious issues come to the fore which indicts the governing party.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia made the claim in an interview with Citi News’ Umaru Amadu Sanda on Wednesday.

“I have also observed that it looks like the NPP government wants to use some fake Botchwey report to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the hardships that they are going through. So it’s like they are always using something purporting to be coming from the Botchwey’s report to divert attention of any major issue that seems to be indicting the government,” he added.

The NDC General Secretary recounted that “on the day there was news about the 2.5 billion dollar scandal and everybody was debating, they published something allegedly coming from Botchwey’s report.”

“Then we moved on to major Mahama’s death, when everybody was discussing it, then another thing was published allegedly coming from Botchwey’s report. Then we came to the contaminated fuel matter. When it was being discussed then another story came out allegedly from the report,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia further advised the NPP government to stop what he described as “diversionary tactics” to help them know their shortfalls.

“They should better allow for debate to happen on national issues and stop this diversionary tactics so they will know where they are going wrong and then the debate will inform the way the government should manage this country,” he added.

Leaked Kwesi Botchwey report fake

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in the interview, also rubbished the leaked documents alleged to be findings made by the Kwesi Botchwey committee.

Some media outlets including the Daily Guide newspaper and Accra-based Joy FM in series of news stories, have made public what they claim to be some findings of the committee.

But Asiedu Nketia said they will never make the report public because it is an internal party document.

“We’ve taken a position that Kwesi Botchwey’s report is meant for internal consumption so it has not been published anywhere. So any commentary that is being run or any alleged capturing of Botchwey’s report and serialization cannot represent any genuine document coming from NDC.”

Mahama laughs off supposed Kwesi Botchwey report

Former President John Mahama, who was amused by the recent publications, also took to social media platform Twitter, to make a mockery of it.

“It appears ‘KB report has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing Gh…. In the event of crisis, open any page and quote. Lol,” he tweeted.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

