Mahama laughs off supposed Kwesi Botchwey report

Former President John Mahama appears to be amused at recent discussions over a document supposed to be the final report of the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey led committee on the cause of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) defeat in the December 2016 presidential elections.

John Mahama in a sniggery comment on his twitter account on Tuesday night, said the report appeared to have been adopted as a “new handbook for addressing Ghana’s challenges.”

“It appears ‘KB report has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing Gh…. In the event of crisis, open any page and quote. Lol,” he tweeted.

The leadership of the NDC has been tight-lipped over findings of the report which was submitted in June 2017, after months of touring and holding consultative meetings with interest groups and individuals across the country.

However, some media outlets including the Daily Guide newspaper and Accra-based Joy FM in series of news stories, have made public what is claimed to be some findings of the report.

The publications, among others, have pointed to Stan Dogbe and Elvis Afyiie Ankrah as John Mahama’s undoing.

It also indicated that, the report had cited some officials at the Flagstaff House during Mahama’s tenure of shortchanging journalists by cutting down budgeted stipends for the presidential press corps and pocketing the rest.

But John Mahama, who seem concerned about the developments in the media appears to be laughing them off as untrue.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana