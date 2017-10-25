La PRESEC head transferred for charging ‘illegal’ fees – Deputy Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Education Minister

The Ministry of Education has clarified why the headmaster of the La Presbyterian Senior High School, Samuel Salamat, was transferred.

According to the Ministry the decision was taken not because Mr. Salamat spoke to the media, but for charging unapproved fees under the government’s free Senior High School education policy.

Mr. Salamat has been transferred to the head office of the Ghana Education Service.

The school was recently in the news for allegedly levying fresh students about GHs 80, to purchase plastic chairs to be used due to the poor state of the existing ones.

Citi News’ visit to the school few weeks after the earlier report, saw the first year students sitting on cement blocks and wooden planks.

Mr. Slamat wasover the issue, and subsequently transferred to the Ghana Education Service head office in Accra.

Earlier reports suggested that Mr. Salamat was transferred because his action was seen as sabotage of government’s much hyped free SHS education policy and for speaking to the media.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, a Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that, the La Presec headmaster “was transferred based on what he did and not speaking to the media.”

“If you are charging fees you want parents to pay, of course not, it’s not approved. We’ve given you resources and you have development levy which is contributions that were supposed to be made by parents. If you need anything, you can use part of the development levy to do that. Why do you have to go to the parents and ask them to pay something that the government has already paid? Nobody condones any behaviour or whatsoever that will punish any headmaster for talking to the media,” he added.

McDan CEO to rescue La Presby students

The Cheif Executive Officer of McDan Shipping, Daniel Makorley, put smiles on the faces of students of the school after he donated 100 desks to them.

According to McDan Shipping, the delivery was part of the first batch of the entire package promised the school.

