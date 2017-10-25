Kwesi Botchwey c’ttee member Nii Lantey, rubbishes ‘leaked’ report

A member of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, Nii Lante Vanderpuijie, is the latest to rubbish a document purported to be the outcome of investigations into the causes of the NDC’s 2016 defeat by the Kwesi Botchwey committee.

Speaking to Citi News’ Fred Djabanor, Mr. Vandepuijie categorically stated that, both the content and structure of the said report are entirely different from the original one in the NDC’s possession.

“No, this can never be the report of the committee that I worked on. It has some resemblance of the executive summary, but then it is not. What the person has done is picking from here and there and putting it together to let you have the resemblance of the report.”

“I am seeing some pages which are not the exact pages of the executive summary. You can even see from the pages that people made photocopies of what they had, and decided to put it together without having the exact document. They ended up messing up the whole thing. This is not our report. I know the pages from where we did the analysis.”

His comments come hours after the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also pooh-poohed the report, saying the documents are fake, because the party has not published the committee’s report.

“We’ve taken a position that Kwesi Botchwey’s report is meant for internal consumption so it has not been published anywhere. So any commentary that is being run or any alleged capturing of Botchwey’s report and serialization cannot represent any genuine document coming from NDC,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia said.

Mahama laughs off supposed Kwesi Botchwey report

Former President John Mahama, who was amused by the recent publications, also took to social media platform Twitter, to make a mockery of it.

“It appears ‘KB report has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing Gh…. In the event of crisis, open any page and quote. Lol,” he tweeted.

NDC quiet on Kwesi Botchwey

The leadership of the NDC has been tight-lipped over findings of the report which was submitted in June 2017, after months of touring and holding consultative meetings with interest groups and individuals across the country.

However, some media outlets including the Daily Guide newspaper and Accra-based Joy FM in series of news stories, have made public what they claim to be some findings of the committee.

The publications, among others, have pointed to Stan Dogbe and Elvis Afyiie Ankrah as John Mahama’s undoing.

It also indicated that, the report had cited some officials at the Flagstaff House during Mahama’s tenure of shortchanging journalists by cutting down budgeted stipends for the presidential press corps and pocketing the rest.

We won’t publish Kwesi Botchwey’s report – Asiedu Nketia

Mr. Asiedu Nketia has said that the NDC is not ready to make the true report of the committee public.

He says the report is only meant to be used internally by the party.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana