Investigations begin into ‘collapsing’ Kumasi storey-building

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service in the Ashanti Region, has commenced investigations into a storey building close to the Asafo interchange that is reportedly caving in.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), as well as the Police, responded to a distress call from traders who were in the collapsing structure.

The structure has since been barricaded and preparations are underway to evacuate properties from it.

Police have declared the place a danger zone, and have also cordoned off the entire area.

They have since blocked off the main stretch from the Asafo interchange to the Kumasi Central Market.

The owner of the building ,Fiifi Daniel, told Citi News that he suspects foul play.

According to him, some unknown assailants chiselled the main pillars holding the building.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana