Health issues affected Danso in U17 World Cup – Fabin

Black Starlets Head Coach has revealed the reason why forward Richard Danso was not given enough opportunities at the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup in India.

Danso was largely used as a super sub throughout the tournament, and came on to score twice against both Niger and India.

There were many calls for the WAFA youngster to be given a starting role in the side but Fabin, in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, revealed that the forward had suspected heart issues which prevented him from taking the risk of starting him.

“During one of our training sessions in Dubai before the tournament, he walked off complaining of heart pains so we were very cautious in our approach towards him.

“He doesn’t have the stamina to last 90 minutes and we were not prepared to take risk,” he said.

The Starlets fell at the quarter-final stage at the hands of rivals Mali to end their hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1995.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana