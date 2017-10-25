E/Region: Drivers angry over collapsed culvert at Kwamoso

Drivers who ply the Koforidua Akuapem Mamfi route in the Eastern Region, have threatened to stage a demonstration against government over the slow pace of construction works on a collapsed culvert at Kwamoso in the Eastern Region.

Commuters and drivers on Wednesday endured a tough time plying the Koforidua Akuapem to Accra route after 15 minutes of rain on Tuesday, caused a collapsed culvert under construction at Kwamoso to flood, making navigation very difficult for road users.

Two months ago, rains washed away major portions of the road leading to the collapse of the culvert, which was immediately awarded to a contractor for construction, but the contractor according to some residents, has abandoned the project, leading to constant flooding of the area whenever it rains.

When Citi News visited the area, some road users on Koforidua, Akuapem and Accra bound vehicles, were seen returning back to use the Suhum Nsawam and Adukrom stretch of the road to Accra, after failing to manoeuvre the flooded area.

Vehicles that tried crossing were stuck, and had to be pushed through the flood by some residents at a fee.

Most drivers at the scene angrily declined speaking to Citi News accusing the media for not putting pressure on successive governments on their toes to deliver on their promises.

Samuel Asante, the branch Chairman of the Koforidua Akuapem Drivers Union, in an interview with Citi News threatened that the drivers will embark on a demonstration against government if the problem is not tackled in a week’s time.

“The situation at Kwamoso is not pleasant, this morning when I got there, a lot of vehicles were stuck in the flood. Some of us had to pack our cars, fold our trousers to the knee level, and push the private cars out of the flood to give way to other vehicles before we managed to cross to the other side.”

He further explained how the flooding situation in the area is affecting them financially.

“I use a Toyota Hiace bus, and anytime I cross the flood water enters, the running board of my car, passengers also have to lift their legs up to avoid soiling their foot-wares and this is not pleasant.”

“Engines of private cars go off, and needs to be pushed over anytime they try crossing. We pay tax and road worthy so we expect to get the best treatment on our roads.”

Asante Samuel added that, the drivers union will embark on a demonstration should the situation persist for a week.

“We are tired of this inconveniences, so we are giving the government a week to address this situation, and bring the contractor back to work or else we will embark on a massive demonstration.”

“Nicholas Vivor, the Unit Committee Chairman for Kwamoso electoral area, also called for immediate government attention to help bring the contractor back to the site.

“My brother, the situation here is very sad, cars become stranded anytime it rains here. The contractor and his workers have not been here for the past two months and we don’t know what is happening.”

Nicholas Vivor pleaded with the media to help bring the attention of government to the state of the culvert to help avoid possible disaster.

“I cannot explain what will happen if it should rain for just one hour, so we are pleading with you the media to help this message reach government for them to put pressure on the contractor to come back and finish the culvert before another disaster occurs.”

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Mr. Adu-Boffour, the Eastern Regional Highways Engineer has proven futile.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana