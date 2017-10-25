DVLA introduces new smart driving license Nov 7

A new driving license has been introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The chip will contain the driver’s information which will be linked to the new national identification system in a secured manner.The DVLA made this known at a media launch of the new license in Accra on Tuesday.

The DVLA will start issuing the new license from November 7, 2017 and it would be renewed every six years same as the old one.

All old licenses are still valid until it expires.

Acquiring the new driver’s license will attract an additional Gh₵91 separate from the present charges on all other services including replacement (Gh₵64 + Gh₵91 = Gh₵155), new license (Gh₵166 +Gh₵91 = Gh₵257) and transferring a foreign license to Ghanaian one (Gh₵364 + Gh₵91 = Gh₵445).

Source: Graphic.com.gh