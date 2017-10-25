‘Death-trap’ Kumasi storey-building, one other demolished

The three-storey building close to the Asafo interchange in Kumasi that was caving in has been demolished along with a building next to it, which was found to be structurally compromised.

Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi, directed that the building be pulled down after it was declared a danger zone by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, as well as the Police, responded to a distress call from traders who were in the collapsing structure on Wednesday Morning.

The area around the collapsing building was cordoned off as hundreds watched the demolition from afar.

There was grief and despair from the owners of the building, who watched soberly as an excavator brought down their property.

Mr. Assibey Antwi also directed city engineers to conduct structural integrity tests of buildings within the metropolis to identify and demolish those that pose a threat.

“What they are going do are structural integrity tests so that is exactly what they will be doing and after that , they will submit their report to me… Based on the report, we will take a decision as to the next line of action,” he said.

“The first one was caving in from the front, but the second one was caving in from the back meaning the two were not solid and had to go. That is why they are going,” Mr. Assibey Antwi explained.

The KMA MCE said he expects concrete explanations for the cause of the cave in from the engineer’s report.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, has already commenced investigations into matter.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana