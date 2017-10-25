Buipe SHS matron arrested for allegedly stealing Free SHS food

The Matron of the Buipe Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region, has been granted police enquiry bail after she was arrested for allegedly stealing foodstuff belonging to the school.

The matron, Madam Rahinatu Alidu, was arrested together with a driver and his mate using a Sangyong mini bus with registration number AW 3864-13, which was transporting the foodstuff allegedly stolen from the school.

The two accomplices, the driver of the Sangyong bus and his mate, have also been granted police enquiry bail.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Mohammed Yusif Tanko, told Graphic Online that on October 22, 2017, at about 1:00pm, the police on duty at the Fulfulso Check Point upon information, intercepted the Sangyong mini bus loaded with the food stuff.

He said upon questioning, the driver and his mate mentioned the matron of the school as the owner of the goods.