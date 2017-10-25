GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Buipe SHS matron arrested for allegedly stealing Free SHS food

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 10:11 am

The Matron of the Buipe Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region, has been granted police enquiry bail after she was arrested for allegedly stealing foodstuff belonging to the school.

The matron, Madam Rahinatu Alidu, was arrested together with a driver and his mate using a Sangyong mini bus with registration number AW 3864-13, which was transporting the foodstuff allegedly stolen from the school.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Mohammed Yusif Tanko, told Graphic Online that on October 22, 2017, at about 1:00pm, the police on duty at the Fulfulso Check Point upon information, intercepted the Sangyong mini bus loaded with the food stuff.
He said upon questioning, the driver and his mate mentioned the matron of the school as the owner of the goods.
He said Madam Rahinatu was arrested and together with the driver and his mate, have been granted police enquiry bail pending further investigations into the matter.

Source: Graphic.com.gh

 

 

