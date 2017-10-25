Asamoah Gyan obtains license to operate Baby Jet Airlines

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has obtained a license from the government of Ghana, to operate an airline in the country.

The airline, Baby Jet Airlines, is expected to commence operations soon.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo at the 2017 African Airshow at the Kotoka International Airport.

Reports suggest that the company will commence operations with cargo handling, before expanding subsequently to airlift travelers.

It is, however, unclear whether the Airline will be solely focused on domestic travels and cargo handling, or will operate within the sub-region or serve as an international airline.

The news comes after an announcement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that it is opening up Ghana’s local airline industry to attract more players and drive competition.

President Akufo-Addo in his address at the airshow said, “I’ve been reliable informed that the Captain of our senior national football team, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, Baby Jet has obtained an air carrier license and is working feverishly to establish an airline, obviously called Baby Jet airlines. I want to call on other Ghanaians both home and abroad to invest in the rapidly growing aviation sector.”

Domestic airfare drops… as 17.5% VAT is removed

The measures included a removal of the 17.5% VAT on domestic air tickets.

Also, efforts have been made to keep the price of aviation fuel at competitive rates in relation to Ghana’s peers within the sub-region.

President Akufo Addo has also set an ambitious target to make Ghana an aviation hub within the West African sub-region.

About 126 exhibitors and 300 African and International attendees are participating in the 3-day event which opened on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

By: Jonas Nyabor & Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana