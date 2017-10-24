Minister orders removal of 4 roundabouts from KNUST to Ejisu

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah (left)

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has ordered the removal of all roundabouts on the KNUST to Ejisu stretch in Kumasi by the end of 2017.

The roundabouts, numbering four, will be replaced by signalized intersections.

This decision, according to the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoakoh-Atta, follows reports of the inconvenience and accidents caused by the narrowing of the roads by the cobblestones lined around the roundabout.

He noted that these paths initially were made for the passage of heavy-duty trucks, but are currently not in use due to lack of information and education for drivers.

Speaking to the media, the minister said: “During the construction, this provision was made for a good reason; for safety priorities. But at the moment, we think that the facility has outlived its usefulness. Engineering review has proven that we can remove them [the roundabouts], and there couldn’t be any appropriate occasion to give that directive than now.”

“I am therefore directing my chief director and all the directors of agencies that within the next two months… all these four roundabouts should be removed, and the road straightened up. By so doing, all these cobalt stones will be removed on the entire stretches. ”

Mr. Amoako-Atta said this directive would ensure the easy movement of vehicular traffic and assured that all engineering safety steps will be taken during the process.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has expressed happiness with the directive given, saying it would reduce the number of accidents and congested traffic on the stretch.

The four roundabouts in question are the Ejisu roundabout, Oduom Roundabout, Buadi Junction roundabout, and Tech roundabout.

They were part of the ¢394 billion Kumasi – Konongo dual carriageway project funded by the Government of Denmark, and executed by Aarsteff Ghana and JV and COWI AS, in association with Conterra Ltd as engineers.

The project begun in 2004 and was completed in 2007.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana